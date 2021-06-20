Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 18, 2021:
- Smith, Lawrence Jay – Public Intoxication
- Dickerson, Joseph Jerald – Deadly Conduct and Criminal Mischief
- Torres, Santiago – Injury to a Child/Disabled/Elderly
- Taylor, Cameron Keith – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- French, Joel Lloyd – Revocation of Community Supervision-Criminal Mischief
- Kennedy, Michael Mathew – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gonzalez, Benny – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vancamp, Jimmie Ray – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance