Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 18, 2021:

Smith, Lawrence Jay – Public Intoxication

Dickerson, Joseph Jerald – Deadly Conduct and Criminal Mischief

Torres, Santiago – Injury to a Child/Disabled/Elderly

Taylor, Cameron Keith – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

French, Joel Lloyd – Revocation of Community Supervision-Criminal Mischief

Kennedy, Michael Mathew – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gonzalez, Benny – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vancamp, Jimmie Ray – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance

