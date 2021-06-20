Juneteenth celebrated in Cleveland

After fighting for years to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, 93-year-old north Texan Opal Lee achieved her goal last week when President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S 475, making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday recognized in the United States.

In cities and communities all across the nation, Juneteenth has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, the day when black slaves in Galveston reportedly learned they were free, three years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation following the Civil War.

While some historians argue that the slaves were already aware of their freedom and were held against their will by slave owners, the day remains one to be revered and remembered by persons of all races and creeds.

The Juneteenth King and Queen – Kendrae Lewis and Jastormia Tarpley – wave to people watching the Juneteeth Parade on Saturday in Cleveland.

In Cleveland, this year’s Juneteenth celebration included a parade and the crowning of a king and queen – Kendrae Lewis and Jastoria Tarpley, both students at Cleveland High School. The parade on Saturday was held in downtown Cleveland and traveled to Wiley Park where activities continued.

Cleveland Councilman Danny Lee said this year’s Juneteenth celebration had significant meaning as it is now a federal holiday.

“It makes me proud. I know people who came before me and the adversity they went through, so to have a day in honor of our freedom and opportunities is just great,” he said.

Marval Harris said her thoughts on Saturday were of her ancestors, who fought long and hard as slaves.

“I was so glad to have heard about the senior citizen in her 90s who kept at it until she finally got the holiday approved. I am so happy to know that blacks are moving up in this world that we live in,” she said.

Juneteenth celebrations have been held in Cleveland for many years and were organized by the late Esther Johnson who died recently. In her absence, several other people in the community have picked up the mantle to organize a parade and celebration. In years past, the parade was held along city streets in the predominantly black community of Cleveland known as Pct. 20. This year, the parade was more visible as it was held along Houston Street in downtown Cleveland.

Willie Carter, a member of the Cleveland ISD School Board, had nothing but praise for the community volunteers for organizing this year’s event.

“I think they did an excellent job of putting it all together. They started making their plans several months ago, long before it was made a federal holiday. The timing of the federal declaration means something to us,” he said. “When it comes to Cleveland, we have always been a close-knit community anyway. Color doesn’t matter much to the people in Cleveland. When one hurts, we all hurt, but for Congress to finally realize they needed to do this (creating the federal holiday), we are truly pleased. This is a great day.”

Carter said he is already looking forward to next year’s Juneteenth celebration.

“This little crowd you see here this year, I promise you it will be much larger next year,” he said.

The 1986 Boys 3A State Basketball Championship team is from Cleveland. Members of the team posed with Coach Marvin Searles Sr. and the daughter of the late Coach Davy David, who was a legendary coach from Cleveland.

Cleveland Councilman Danny Lee (left) introduces the 1986 Cleveland High School basketball team that went on to win the state championship. Looking on is Juneteenth King Kendrae Lewis.

Prayer was offered at the start of the Juneteenth celebration in Cleveland on Saturday.

Cleveland filmmaker Gordon Scott documented the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. This year was the first time that the parade was held on Houston Street and the first time in many years that the celebration included speakers, the crowning of a king and queen, and other activities.

Juneteenth Queen Jastoria Tarpley is pictured with her uncle, Roscoe Warrick, at the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Councilman Danny Lee and former councilwoman Durlene Davis participated in the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday in Cleveland.

David Perry with J & J Towing follows the Juneteenth Parade through Cleveland on Saturday, June 19.

Jesse Burch with Smith Towing brings up the rear of the Juneteenth Parade in Cleveland.















Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts provided an escort for the Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 19, in Cleveland.



Sharica Lewis is all smiles as she rides on a float in the Juneteenth parade in Cleveland on Saturday.

Members of the Cleveland High School state basketball championship team of 1986 were joined by Coach Marvin Searles Sr. in the Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 19, in Cleveland.

Roscoe Warrick, one of the organizers of the Juneteenth Parade, drove the vehicle for members of the Cleveland High School Class of 1972.



Cleveland City Councilman Danny Lee waves as he participates in the Juneteenth parade on Saturday.

Cleveland ISD Board Trustee Willie Carter pulled a float recognizing the Divine 9, the black-only sororities and fraternities from mainly Historic Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Vehicles adorned with banners and balloons took part in the Juneteenth parade in Cleveland on Saturday, June 19.

Vehicles adorned with banners and balloons took part in the Juneteenth parade in Cleveland on Saturday, June 19.

Sister Juanita Lewis with Resurrection Ministries (right) took part in the Juneteenth Parade in Cleveland on Saturday, June 19.





Esther Johnson, who organized a Juneteenth celebration in Cleveland every year, was remembered on a vehicle in this year’s parade. Johnson passed away recently.

A Cleveland fire truck bore the banner of the 1986 Cleveland High School State Basketball Championship team. Members of the rode along on a float toward the end of the parade with Coach Marvin Searles Sr., who now serves on the Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard led the way in the Juneteenth Parade on June 19 in Cleveland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

