Harris out, Day in as Dayton ISD board president By Bluebonnet News - June 21, 2021

Former Dayton ISD Board President Linda Harris was presented with a gavel recently as a small token of appreciation for her leadership. The past year presented many trials and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dayton ISD weathered these challenges with the leadership of Harris and Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson. Josh Day replaces Mrs. Harris as the current school board president and is shown presenting Harris with the gavel.