Hadnot named new principal for Woodrow Wilson JH in Dayton

Brad Hadnot has been named the new principal for Wilson Junior High in Dayton ISD. Hadnot began his career with Dayton ISD in 2002 and has never left. In that time, he has filled many roles in the district beginning with being a teacher and a coach.

Hadnot started at Wilson Jr. High as a PE teacher and coach and quickly worked his way to the high school where he eventually became the head boy’s basketball coach. Coach Hadnot led the boy’s basketball program for five years before moving into the role of assistant principal at Dayton High School.

For the past five years, Hadnot has worked alongside Mr. McCracken at DHS and was just recently named the Associate Principal at DHS. With the junior high principal position coming open in June, Hadnot was selected and approved by the Dayton ISD school board on Tuesday night to become the next principal at Wilson Junior High.

Hadnot was asked what he is most looking forward to in his new role, “I look forward to having an impact on the lives of the students and the staff at WWJH. I hope to provide the inspiration for our staff to increase our instructional practices and therefore increase student growth. We will ‘Build Broncos’ by providing guidance in the classroom and through citizenship.”

As far as his expectations for WWJH, Hadnot said, “I expect great things for the WWJH students and staff during the 2021-2022 school year. We will continue growing the Woodrow Way. I expect high student and staff attendance due to a positive, upbeat school culture that everyone wants to be a part of. Student progress will occur through increased rigor and new instructional practices in conjunction with technological advancement.”

Hadnot may not have grown up a Bronco but for the past 20 years, he has been a part of the Dayton Community and its schools.

In a statement, the District expressed its confidence in his abilities to do the job.

“Mr. Hadnot will do an outstanding job as the new principal and will undoubtedly work very hard to help the staff and students be successful,” the statement reads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

