On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Matthew Stinson Sams (56) went into the loving arms of the Lord. He was a resident of Cleveland, Texas.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 31, 1965 at Georgia Baptist Hospital, Matt was an especially happy baby. He grew up in a military family and traveled to many different states throughout his childhood. He lived a good part of his teen years in Hapeville, Georgia where he attended Hapeville High School. He preferred to be called Matt, and many frequently said, ‘he would give you the shirt off his back’ if you were in need. Matt was a motorcycle enthusiast, and especially enjoyed riding them. He loved spending time with friends and family.

Matt was preceded in death by his father, Roger Eugene Sams; stepfather, John Curtis English; maternal grandparents, Claude Stinson and Agnes Viola Born; paternal grandparents, John and Thelma Sams; his Uncle Bubba Stinson Born as well as several other aunts and uncles.

Matt is survived by his eldest daughter Cherelle Nicole Sams and her husband Korrey Meehan. His youngest daughter Marissa Renee Sams. His grandchildren; Fayth Hope Meehan, Gracellyn Joy Meehan and Korrey Stinson Everett Meehan.

He is also survived by his mother June Harriett Born English; sisters Anna Marie Valden and Kimberly Rene Heath; brother Oran Sams and wife Stacie; nieces April Ragsdale, Brittany Henry, Cristen Canole and Dawn Valden; nephews Joshua Sams and Zachary Sams, Taylor Heath and Brandon Heath; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

The family will, in due time, have a celebration of life gathering to honor the precious soul that was Matthew Stinson Sams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

