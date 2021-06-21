Judy Ann Rulon, 69, of Batson, passed away on June 19, at her residence, surrounded by those who loved her. Judy was born in Liberty, Texas on Oct. 4, 1951, to the late Lee Roy Hughes and Jettie Lea Loftin. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Rulon; son, Jay Rulon; brothers, Walter Hughes and Doug Hughes; and brother-in-law and pastor Kent Brown. Grandson Rance Layton Brackin. Nephews,Douglas Earl Jr. and Chris Hughes, and parents, Lee Roy Hughes and Jettie Lea Loftin.

She is survived by many loved ones, including: daughter Candy Stansbury and husband Stephen of Webster; brothers David Hughes and wife Mary Alice of Batson, Roy Hughes and Rhonda of Rye, Chester Hughes of Thicket, Jesse Hughes and wife Tracy of Honey Island; sisters Bobbie East and husband Brian of Coahoma, Penny Brown of Batson, and Tammie Rogers and husband Lesley of Hull; sisters-in-law Laura Hughes of Votaw and Lessie Hughes of Thicket; grandchildren Jessica, Eric, Dustin, Lorin, Kaylin, Austin, Tosha, Tamera, Torrie, Hope, Jacob, Natalie, Sarah, Gracie, Jordan, and Reese; great-grandchildren Maddie, Kade, Colten, Avery, Isaac, Shyann, Breann, Leiann, Jaxon, Cooper, Aubrey, Owen, Weston, and Leland. And many nieces, nephews and a host of loving and caring friends.

Judy married Jack Rulon on October 19, 1976. Jack and Judy enjoyed spending time together, whether it was at the beach, on road trips, or simply working in their yard. Through their years, they became Nana and Papa to grandkids, great grandkids, and many others. She dedicated her life to serving those whom she loved. She loved and cared for her siblings as if they were her own children. A true matriarch, she took advantage of every opportunity to bring her family together, especially at Christmas. She took great pride in her elaborate, prize-winning Christmas decorations. She was at her happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends.

Judy was dedicated to her customers and employees at Judy’s Bookkeeping for 42 years. Not only did she build a successful business, she found family in her employees, Jennifer, Tiny, and Traci.

Her legacy will live on through the strong family values that she instilled in those who loved her.

Honoring Judy as pallbearers are: Scotty Hughes, Logan Hughes, Landon Ashwell, Blaine Trahan, Eric Brackin, Dustin Brown, Jesse Hughes, and Robbie Hughes Hennis. Honorary pallbearers include: Jacob East and Reese Stansbury.

A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 2:00P.M. at New Life Church of Batson, with Reverend Jerry Hovater officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday June 21, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel in Batson, from 5:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judy Ann Rulon please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

