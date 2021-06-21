Three Liberty County graduates awarded Rick Humber Memorial scholarships

Recent graduates Shelby Carouthers (Hull-Daisetta High School), Brian West (Tarkington High School) and Laci Holland (Liberty High School) were selected as this year’s recipients of the Rick Humber Memorial Scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Rick Humber Memorial was started in 2017 by chairman Miranda Hulvey with assistance from the Liberty Elks Lodge #2019. The program awards scholarships up to $5,000 to deserving seniors in Liberty County school districts.

Carothers received and $5,000 scholarship while West and Holland each received a $2,500 scholarship.

Pictured left to right are Miranda Hulvey, Leah Nau-Wiggins, Shelby Carouthers and Liberty Lodge #2019 ER Dustin Fregia.

Pictured left to right are Miranda Hulvey, Leah Nau-Wiggins, Brian West and Liberty Lodge #2019 ER Dustin Fregia.

