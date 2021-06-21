Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 19, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 19, 2021:
- Bean, Richard Earl Jr. – Displaying Altered Driver’s License, Expired Registration, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Herndon, Bruce Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Scott, Carl Dewayne – Criminal Mischief and Burglary of a Habitation
- Armstrong, Gregory Darnel – Probation Violation
- Brooks, Tyrell Montray – Defective Stop Lamp
- Zachary, Alvin Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Marquez, Israel – Public Intoxication