Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 19, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 19, 2021:

  • Bean, Richard Earl Jr. – Displaying Altered Driver’s License, Expired Registration, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Herndon, Bruce Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Scott, Carl Dewayne – Criminal Mischief and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Armstrong, Gregory Darnel – Probation Violation
  • Brooks, Tyrell Montray – Defective Stop Lamp
  • Zachary, Alvin Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Marquez, Israel – Public Intoxication
