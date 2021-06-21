Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 19, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 19, 2021:

Bean, Richard Earl Jr. – Displaying Altered Driver’s License, Expired Registration, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Herndon, Bruce Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Scott, Carl Dewayne – Criminal Mischief and Burglary of a Habitation

Armstrong, Gregory Darnel – Probation Violation

Brooks, Tyrell Montray – Defective Stop Lamp

Zachary, Alvin Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Marquez, Israel – Public Intoxication

Armstrong, Gregory Darnel

Marquez, Israel

Scott, Carl Dewayne

Zachary, Alvin Ray

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

