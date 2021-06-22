Cleveland ISD trustees approve pay increase for all district employees

The Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a compensation plan for the 2021-2022 school year that includes a 5 percent salary increase for all district employees at the Board’s regularly scheduled board meeting on June 21, 2021.

The Board also increased the starting salary for teachers from $55,600 to $57,500. The increases will allow Cleveland ISD to be more competitive with neighboring school districts when hiring teachers.

The salary increases came as welcome news to Superintendent Chris Trotter, who said, “I would like to thank the Board of Trustees and their leadership for recognizing and honoring the hard work and contributions of all of our staff. Each staff member – teacher, driver, custodian, secretary, para, administrator, child nutrition worker – plays an important role in educating the students of Cleveland ISD. Our staff members are the most important resources we have. What the Board of Trustees did tonight was invest in all our staff and in the Cleveland community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

