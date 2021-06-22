Leo Clark Oatman, 49, passed away June 16, 2021, at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Mr. Oatman was born June 6, 1972, in Harris County, TX to the late Paul Robert Oatman and Judy Elaine Hutchinson. He was a security guard for Securitas. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mr. Oatman is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Kara Oatman of Nederland, TX; brothers, Walter Oatman and wife Christina of Nederland, TX and Darrell Oatman; sister, Maggie Oatman; and a host of loving family and friends.



Cremation Services are under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Leo Clark Oatman, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

