Brandon Carouthers, 29, beloved Son, Nephew, and Friend, was called to his eternal resting place on June 19, 2021. He entered this world on September 11, 1991, in Beaumont, Texas, born to Joe and Rachel Carouthers.



Brandon was employed by Turner automotive in Beaumont, Texas.



He is preceded in death by his Mother Rachel Billings Carouthers.



Those left to cherish his memory are; Father Joe Carouthers, Aunt Cheryl Turner, and Husband Tommy who were like parents to him, as well as and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.



A service of remembrance will be held at Faith and Family Funeral Home beginning at 6:30 pm. A gathering for Brandon Carouther’s family and friends will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm before Memorial Service in the Chapel. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brandon Carouthers please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

