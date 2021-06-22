Betty Jane McKee, 72, of Porter, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born on Thursday, January 20, 1949, in Houston, Texas to Howard Kirk and Bernice (Cummings) Kirk, both of whom have preceded her in death. Betty was also preceded in death by her child, Renee Jacobs, sisters, Dolores Palmer and Peggy Jacobs, and grandchild, Cody Linton. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 23 years Ronnie McKee; children, Glenda Gatling and husband Jamal Khalil, Phillip Jacobs, Donna Kersh and husband Clayton, Michelle Jacobs, Angie Covington, Aaron Covington, Cody McKee, Teresa McKee, Amanda McKee; grandchildren, Cliff Lang and wife Jackie, Bryan Linton and wife Kim, Sabrina Gilbert and husband Jared, Samantha Lucas and husband Steven, and Devin Kersh; great-grandchildren, Landon, Aaliyah, Taven, Aiyden, Kiyla, Katrina, Cody, Alexis, Maxine, Razalynn, Steven, Logan, Kayden, Caleb, and Avery; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Betty will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the Celebration Center. A funeral service will begin promptly at 6:00 following the visitation. Pastors Mazzie and Albert Salazar officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

