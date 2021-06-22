Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 20, 2021:

Lewis, Jessica Lynne – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Parole Violation

Young, Steven Allen – Criminal Trespass

Lee, Craig Edward Jr. – Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication

Chavira, Danny Jose – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Deblanc, Shedric Wayne – Violation of Promise to Appear and Speeding

May, Thad Anthony Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

