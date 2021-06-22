Alleged golf cart thief arrested in Cleveland

A 47-year-old Houston man, Carl Dewayne Scott, was arrested Saturday, June 19, for the theft of a golf cart, according to a statement from Cleveland Police Department.

Around 6:10 a.m., Saturday, Cleveland Police Officers Chris Griego and Megan Crowel were called to the Deluxe Inn (800 Block of S. Washington) regarding alleged gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly discovered what sounded like gunshots was actually an unknown person attempting to break into a vehicle by throwing a brick through the vehicle’s window. The manager of the Delux Inn advised them that an unknown black male attempted to break into his room, but the manager locked the door and called 911.

Witnesses on location advised the male was screaming, “I need a ride.” The male allegedly proceeded to a storage shed and attempted to break into the storage shed, causing damage to the doors.

Officers left the location and began searching for the suspect. During this search, the Cleveland Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen, reporting a shirtless male driving a golf cart near the 1400 block of S. Travis. Officers responded to the area and found Scott in possession of the golf cart.

“While questioning Mr. Scott, he admitted to stealing the golf cart and causing damage at Delux Inn. Mr. Scott was arrested and transported to the Cleveland Police Department. The owner of the golf cart was located, and the stolen golf cart was returned,” the statement reads.

Scott is charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Criminal Mischief. He now is booked in at the Liberty County Jail with bonds totaling $33,000.

