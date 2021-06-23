Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 21, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 21, 2021:

  • Long, Jimmy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jones, Tyler Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Pady, Leonard Gene IV – Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct
  • Cloud, Dalton Lee – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Avant, Alicia Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License, Violation of Promise to Appear
  • Johnson, Jeremiah Andrew – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Carlsen, Eric Wayne – Disorderly Conduct
  • Suggs, Derrick Nathan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property, Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information and Theft of Property
