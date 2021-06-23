Jason Michael Beasley, 41, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his residence in Liberty, Texas. Jason was born in Houston, Texas, on April 17, 1980, to parents Richard Beasley and Cecelia LaCour Beasley.

Jason was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed fishing and was quite the good fisherman. He liked reptiles, but especially snakes. He also loved a good home cooked meal. Jason was very silly and would free-style when the right song came on. He was very reliable and would always stand up for anyone, especially family. He loved spending time with his children who he loved more than life. Jason will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jason was preceded in death by an infant brother, Carl; maternal grandfather Don LaCour; maternal grandmother Leatha Cress and husband Haywood Cress. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of twenty-one years, Kristin Beasley; son Cameron Beasley and partner Destiny; daughter Kaylin Beasley and partner Jetzael Ixta; son Caiden Beasley and partner Kristen; grandson Zael Ixta and a granddaughter on the way; brother Mitchell Beasley and wife Jeannie; brother David Beasley and partner Londin Moles; sister Catherine Williamson and husband Casey; nephew Greg Beasley and partner Jaci Sackett and their daughter, Kalanie Beasley; nephew Chris Beasley; mother-in-law Diana Bowie and husband Pat Bowie; father-in-law Corwin Hackemack; brother-in-laws Carl Hackemack and wife Tracy, Kevin Hackemack, Kurt Hackemack and wife Ashley. In addition he leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-7 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Allison’s. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

