McCanless named Cleveland ISD director of operations

Cleveland ISD has promoted Stephen McCanless to executive director of operations for the District. In this new role, McCanless will oversee District operations, including transportation, child nutrition, custodial services and health and safety.

McCanless has been with Cleveland ISD for eight years, serving as CHS principal, coordinator of student affairs and director of administrative services. He began his teaching career in Deer Park ISD in 1996. In 2005, he was promoted to assistant principal for Channelview ISD and promoted to principal in 2007.

McCanless has 25 years in education, with 16 of those in administrative roles.

McCanless earned his undergraduate degree in literature from the University of Houston in Clear Lake. He then went on to earn a master’s degree in education at the university. In 2009, he earned his superintendent certification.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

