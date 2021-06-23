Cleveland ISD names new Cottonwood Elementary principal

Maritza Pruitt is the new principal for Cottonwood Elementary, located in the Grand San Jacinto community south of Plum Grove.

Pruitt is a graduate of the University of Texas, Pan America University and the University of Clear Lake.

She has 17 years of experience in education, with 11 of those in an administrative role. In 2004, she began her career in education as a bilingual teacher for Goose Creek CISD in the Baytown area. In 2010, she was an assistant principal for Dayton ISD and was promoted to principal in 2013. She remained in that position until 2015 when she transitioned to a position as District 504 and Dyslexia Coordinator.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Pruitt as the new principal of Cottonwood Elementary,” according to a statement released by the District.

Cottonwood Elementary is Cleveland ISD’s newest campus to come online. The campus was opened in August 2020 on the 1900 block of CR 3549. The 130,000-square-foot, two-story campus was constructed as part of an $80 million bond approved by District voters in 2017.

