Independence Day set to go off with a bang in Liberty, Cleveland

With Independence Day right around the corner, the cities of Liberty and Cleveland are busy with plans for fireworks shows that will be held on two consecutive nights, Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4.

The City of Liberty’s fireworks show, the longest-running in the county, will be held on July 3 at Liberty Municipal Park, 501 R.E. Vinson St., Liberty. The fireworks are set to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Attendees can pick a vantage point inside the 129-acre park where they can best see the show from the comfort of their vehicles.

In years past, the City of Liberty has hosted family-friendly games and events, but those plans have been curtailed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fireworks show is typically about 12-15 minutes long and always promises to be spectacular.

The following night, on Sunday, July 4, the City of Cleveland will light up the night skies with a 12-15-minute fireworks display. This celestial display, said to rival shows in Kingwood and Conroe, will set off from Cleveland High School, 1600 E. Houston St., just after dusk. The stadium will be open for seating throughout the display, though many people opt to watch from the vehicles in the stadium parking lot.

Both shows are free of charge. As many people are anxious to celebrate the birth of the nation this year after last year’s pandemic caused events to be canceled, high attendance numbers are expected, so come early.

The Cleveland fireworks show is being sponsored by Star-Spangled Sponsor – Texas Concrete, Sand and Gravel; Gold Sponsors – HR Green, Cleveland Youth Baseball Association, Cleveland Economic Development Corporation and Parkway Market; Silver Sponsors – Oliver J. Bell Unit, Martin Chevrolet Buick GMC, Olson and Olson, LLP, Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, Tarver Abstract Co., Pace Stancil-Cleveland and Southside Bank; Bronze Sponsors – Agave, Tri County Pharmacy, Texan Theater, Veritex Community Bank, Trinity Armory, Inc., Austin Bank and McWilliams and Son Heating and A/C.

