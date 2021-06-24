Business development booming in Cleveland

By Rachel Hall

Fast-paced growth in the greater Cleveland area is bringing an increase in residential neighborhoods as well as multiple businesses recently opened or in the process of opening around town.

“In the next five years, you won’t know Cleveland. It won’t be what it is today,” said Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds.

Development is moving forward at an unprecedented pace with investors from around the state and other parts of the country flocking to Cleveland for what is considered to be a hot market for new housing and businesses.

“Businesses are looking here, because they want to be here. They didn’t just randomly pick our town. They have done their studies and they saw where the next growth is coming,” said Reynolds.

Job opportunities will come with new businesses opening. For instance, the QuickTrip Travel Center currently under construction at the corner of 59/69 and 2025 is scheduled to open in January 2022 and is looking to hire about 30 people.

BNSF is another company in the process of permitting and construction of their logistics center, and recently received a vote of approval for voluntary annexation into city limits at the last Cleveland City Council meeting held in June.

“BNSF is a huge deal for Cleveland, because it will bring in other businesses. BNSF is not a rail yard; they are a logistics center that helps businesses increase their reach to the Houston market and surrounding areas,” said Reynolds.

Additional businesses such as O’Reilly Auto Parts and Anytime Fitness are in the construction process and will open in the near future. Investors have also purchased other buildings around town and are in the process of remodeling with hopes of leasing commercial spaces.

Strip centers are also in discussions, according to Reynolds, who explained that investors are looking for land to build on and bring their tenants to the Cleveland area.

“I am meeting people and investors every day. They all say we are a very friendly town and we are pro-growth. They want to be here and we welcome them,” said Reynolds.

For more information about the Cleveland EDC, visit clevelandtexas.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

