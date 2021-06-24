Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2021:
- Parker, Dalton Len – Illegal burning, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
- Eaglin, Jkalen Demond – Hold for State of Pennsylvania-Aggravated Assault
- Boyington, Nicholas Daniel – Violation of Protective Order
- Rees, Zoey Jean – Disregard Official Traffic Control Device
- Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft
- Plaster, Robert Alan – Failure to Stop at Stop Sign and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Wright, Catrina Jewelene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Servando, Avila – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Stevens, Ethan Wade – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated
- Scott, Donald Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ely, Shane Lee Jr. – Hold for Refugio County-Tampering With Government Document