Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 22, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2021:

  • Parker, Dalton Len – Illegal burning, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
  • Eaglin, Jkalen Demond – Hold for State of Pennsylvania-Aggravated Assault
  • Boyington, Nicholas Daniel – Violation of Protective Order
  • Rees, Zoey Jean – Disregard Official Traffic Control Device
  • Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft
  • Plaster, Robert Alan – Failure to Stop at Stop Sign and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Wright, Catrina Jewelene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Servando, Avila – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Stevens, Ethan Wade – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Scott, Donald Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ely, Shane Lee Jr. – Hold for Refugio County-Tampering With Government Document
