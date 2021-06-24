Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2021:

Parker, Dalton Len – Illegal burning, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property

Eaglin, Jkalen Demond – Hold for State of Pennsylvania-Aggravated Assault

Boyington, Nicholas Daniel – Violation of Protective Order

Rees, Zoey Jean – Disregard Official Traffic Control Device

Santoyo-Venegas, Jose Santos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft

Plaster, Robert Alan – Failure to Stop at Stop Sign and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wright, Catrina Jewelene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Servando, Avila – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Stevens, Ethan Wade – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated

Scott, Donald Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ely, Shane Lee Jr. – Hold for Refugio County-Tampering With Government Document

