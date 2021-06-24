On Sunday, June 20, 2021, William Arthur “Buddy” Freeman, 64, of Hardin, was called home to be with the lord. As a boy Buddy was always enjoying the greats outdoors with his brothers and sisters. Buddy dropped out of school at a early age to go to work in the oilfield in which he worked on drilling rigs and work over rigs most of his life. Everyday in his life was an adventure with laughter and joy from sun up to sundown and always the life of the party. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, good bbq, and music. He loved his animals especially his dog (Sissy) who was always with him every step of the way. He was always encouraging everyone to enjoy to great outdoors and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He was loved by so many.



Mr. Freeman is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn Freeman; brother, James Freeman; sisters, Mary Lou Freeman, Todi Perkins, Louise Messer, and Marie Wells; niece, Shannon Freeman; and nephew, Donnie Ferguson Jr.



Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Kenneth Freeman of Carlsbad, NM, Michael Ryan Garrett and wife Tina of Springhill, LA, and Jesse Wayne Freeman of Tatum, NM; daughters, Kimberly Land and husband Don of Tatum, NM, and Crystal McKnight and husband Stacy of Sarepta, LA; brother, J.B. Freeman and wife Charlotte of Shepherd, TX; sisters, Betty Gorden of Hardin, TX, Verline Ferguson of Hardin, TX, Alice Mae Myrick of Vidor, TX, Melinda Freeman of Shepherd, TX, and Annette Faye Freeman of Rye, TX; nephews, Willie Lee Gorden and wife Raelene, LeRoy Weaver, Colby Weaver, Dakota Gorden and wife Taylor, Josh Tullous, and Adam Tullous, all of Hardin, TX, Abron Tullous of Rye, TX, and Ronnie Ferguson of Moss Hill, TX, and Benjamin Whittington of Batson, TX; nieces, Cindy Ferguson, Linda Tullous, Lynette Havard, Sue Anne Tullous, and Shonda Tullous, all of Hardin, TX, Frances Weaver and husband Jerry, Sara Freeman of Shepherd, TX, Jennifer DeBlanc and husband Andre, and Breanna Kyle, all of Rye, TX; 8 grandchildren; his fur-baby, Sissy; and a host of loving family and friends.



A memorial service of remembrance will be held at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of William Arthur Freeman, please visit our Tribute Store.

