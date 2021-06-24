Hershel Lee Smith, 80, of Saratoga, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX. Mr. Smith was born January 22, 1941 in Doucette, TX to the late Victor and Ruby Jones-Smith. Mr. Smith retired as a roughneck in the oilfield and lived in the Batson area his whole life. He loved the simple things in life and in his free time he enjoyed hunting with his friend Halbert Martin Sr, getting his hands dirty by working on motors, and above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Harden Smith; brother, Lester Smith, and an infant brother; sister, Margaret Stanfli; and son-in-law, Brunce Alpers.



Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Darlene Smith; daughters, Robin Alpers of Batson, Renee McGee and husband David of Daisetta, and Regina Fregia and husband Elvis of Moss Hill; grandchildren, John Alpers and wife Donna, Elizabeth Smith and husband Jerry, Sabrina McGee and fiance’ Luke, Hershel Fregia and fiance’ Jerrika, and Elissah Fregia; great-granchildren, Brandon Lamberth and wife Jamie, Logan Lamberth, Shelby Lamberth and wife Ashley, Sydnee Smith, Cody Smith, Alec McGee, KaileyAuna Chalfant, Avery Fregia, Presley Fregia, and Memphis Hilton; his fur-baby, Sam; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



A memorial service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Open House Ministries in Liberty, TX with Pastor Don Scott officiating.



Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hershel Smith please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

