Eddie Eugene Fulcher, 61, of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born on Friday, April 22, 1960, in Cleveland, Texas to Freeman Sylvester Fulcher and Ethel Christine (Bohannon) Fulcher, both of whom have preceded him in death. Eddie was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd, Ronnie, and Jackie Fulcher, sister, Billie Sue Buckner. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Gene Fulcher, Jessica Shores and husband Danny, Sharon Chavis and husband Matt; brothers, Kenneth Fulcher and wife Janet, Carl Fulcher, Richard Fulcher; sister, Charlene Gilmore; grandchildren, Danny Jr., Pamela, Savannah, Makenzie, Nolan, Corey, Leland, Aubrey, Kaydance, Mason; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Eddie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services for Eddie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home at 12:00 pm. Interment for Eddie will immediately follow at Plum Grove Cemetery. Gerald Bennett officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eddie Eugene Fulcher, Sr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

