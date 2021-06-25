Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 23, 2021:

Maldonado, Mayra – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Galdamez-Trochez, Rafael Leonardo – Sexual Abuse of a Child, continuous, victim under 14 (no mugshot posted)

Tarver, Bo Brady – Revocation of Community Supervision and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Simien, Tarashia Tershae – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

