Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 23, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 23, 2021:

  • Maldonado, Mayra – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Galdamez-Trochez, Rafael Leonardo – Sexual Abuse of a Child, continuous, victim under 14 (no mugshot posted)
  • Tarver, Bo Brady – Revocation of Community Supervision and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Simien, Tarashia Tershae – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
