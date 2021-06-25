Local students earn collegiate honors

McNeese SU releases Honor Roll

The McNeese State University Honor Roll for the 2021 spring semester has been announced. The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.

Representing the community of Dayton on this honor roll are Garrett R. Perkins and Jailyn B. Semien.

Rogers State University announces Spring 2021 honor roll recipients

Rogers State University announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the spring 2021 semester.

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.

Courses graded with an “I,” “N,” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.

Kayla Pruitt from Dayton was named to the list. She also is a 2021 graduate from the university.

LeTourneau University announces Spring 2021 President’s, Dean’s lists

Tori Collins of Hull was named to the Spring 2021 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. Collins is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester to receive this honor.

Andrew Hare of Cleveland, who is studying for a bachelor degree in Computer Information Systems, was named to the Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

LeTourneau University President Dr. Steven D. Mason said being named to the these lists is, indeed, a significant achievement and honor.

“As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Mason said. “I’m especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future.”

LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.





