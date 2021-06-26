Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 24, 2021:
- Stewart, William Travis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
- Randolph, Brianna Evelena – Assault of a Pregnant Woman
- Cameron, Jack Wayne Jr. – Violation of Promise to Appear, Speeding and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Gutierrez, Jose Luis III – Parole Violation Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Lidell, James Jeffrey – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts)
- Loften, Jeremiah – Disorderly Conduct
- Kudlemyer, Robert Keith – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Riggs, Jerrett Kelwaune – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Gardner, Casey Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Carter, Chad Dwayne – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)
- Gillespie, Melody Renee – Drug Paraphernalia
- Barahona-Lopez, Tony Aristides – No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License and Passing Stopped Emergency Vehicle