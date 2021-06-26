Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 24, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 24, 2021:

  • Stewart, William Travis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
  • Randolph, Brianna Evelena – Assault of a Pregnant Woman
  • Cameron, Jack Wayne Jr. – Violation of Promise to Appear, Speeding and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Gutierrez, Jose Luis III – Parole Violation Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Lidell, James Jeffrey – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts)
  • Loften, Jeremiah – Disorderly Conduct
  • Kudlemyer, Robert Keith – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Riggs, Jerrett Kelwaune – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Gardner, Casey Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Carter, Chad Dwayne – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)
  • Gillespie, Melody Renee – Drug Paraphernalia
  • Barahona-Lopez, Tony Aristides – No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License and Passing Stopped Emergency Vehicle
