Taco Bell opening new restaurant in Dayton

After careful review and consideration, the Dayton Community Development Corporation voted on June 14, 2021 to move forward with a Performance Agreement providing incentives to MAS Restaurant Group. In June, the Dayton Community Development Corporation (DCDC) Board of Directors voted to provide up to $24,600 in incentives to Mas Restaurant Group LLC. for the development of a limited-service restaurant in Dayton.

On June 21, 2021, the City Council approved the first resolution authorizing the Performance Agreement with the second reading occurring at the next regularly scheduled City Council Meeting, while DCDC will conduct the required public hearing and waiting period to expend funds on this project.

MAS Restaurant Group plans to construct a Taco Bell in Dayton to be located at 402 US 90, which is currently the home of Red Daddy’s furniture. The project will invest at least $800,000 in Dayton and employ at least 12 full-time employees.

“We are excited to bring in a new food service establishment that adds variety and makes sense for Dayton. Having Taco Bell here will help our city reclaim some of the sales tax revenue currently being leaked to neighboring communities.”

“We have been working on finding the ideal location for this project for several years and DCDC is excited to finally be able to secure a Taco Bell in Dayton,” said DCDC Executive Director Ann Marie Miller.

Miller indicated that the project over the next 10 years will generate a direct tax impact to the community of over $160,000 which is well above the incentive provided.

Mas Restaurant Group is a franchisee of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut with 111 restaurants in Texas and Ohio. The company was founded in June of 2000 by individuals who all had careers with Taco Bell Corporation and enjoyed the business. They loved it so much they struck out on their own and purchased 16 units in June of 2000 as well as another 28 restaurants in June of 2007. Since then we have added several new units and are continuing to grow and expand annually.

Mas Restaurant Group hopes to complete the construction of Dayton’s Taco Bell and be open by early 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

