William “Bill” Jay Harlan, age 85, of Fischer, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was born August 12, 1935 in Liberty, Texas to parents Viola and W.J. Harlan who preceded him in death along with his brothers, David Harlan and John Harlan.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Harlan; daughters, Darlene Harlan Calfee, Ashley Robbins and husband Tyler; sons, Jay Harlan and wife Lisa, Dan Harlan; sister, Marjorie Sommers; brothers, Paul Harlan, Tom Harlan, and Tim Harlan; grandchildren, Grayson Harlan, Hadley Robbins, Beckett Robbins, and Mark Harlan; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Liberty, Texas with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Cooke Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

