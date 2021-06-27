Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 25, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 25, 2021:

  • Thibodeaux, Drew Arron – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Tyler, Alexander James Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Soulet, Shannon – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Bartlett, Cody Jack – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Lara, Samantha – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Fregia, Allen Joe – Public Intoxication
  • Rodgers, Cedal III – Expired Driver’s License
  • Burton, Erik Glenn – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
  • Wofford, Denise Shauntalle – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Banda, Larena Madelaine
  • Bartlett, Cody Jack
  • Burton, Erik Glenn
  • Fregia, Allen Joe
  • Lara, Samantha
  • Soulet, Shannon
  • Thibodeaux, Drew Arron
  • Tyler, Alexander James Dale
  • Wofford, Denise Shauntalle

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.