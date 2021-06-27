Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 25, 2021:

Thibodeaux, Drew Arron – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Tyler, Alexander James Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention

Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated

Soulet, Shannon – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Bartlett, Cody Jack – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Lara, Samantha – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Fregia, Allen Joe – Public Intoxication

Rodgers, Cedal III – Expired Driver’s License

Burton, Erik Glenn – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Wofford, Denise Shauntalle – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug

