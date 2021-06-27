Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 25, 2021:
- Thibodeaux, Drew Arron – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Tyler, Alexander James Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated
- Soulet, Shannon – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Bartlett, Cody Jack – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Lara, Samantha – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Fregia, Allen Joe – Public Intoxication
- Rodgers, Cedal III – Expired Driver’s License
- Burton, Erik Glenn – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
- Wofford, Denise Shauntalle – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug