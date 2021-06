The body of Jeff LeBlanc, a Liberty County ESD #3 commissioner, was escorted by emergency vehicles Tuesday evening from the Houston Medical Center to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, where his funeral service will be held in the coming days.

Jeff LeBlanc

LeBlanc, a Dayton resident and Pct. 29 chairman for the Liberty County Republican Party, died Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19. He was 56.

The escort included emergency vehicles from ESD 3 and other agencies throughout Liberty County.

Firefighters and first responders salute as the body of ESD #3 Commissioner is carried into Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton on Tuesday night.

