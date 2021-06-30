Cut-N-Shoot assistant police chief arrested for sexual assault of a child

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, along with the Texas Rangers, executed an arrest warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on Norman Wilkerson II, who at the time of his arrest was serving as the Assistant Police Chief at the Cut-N-Shoot Police Department for Cut-N-Shoot, Texas.

Wilkerson was arrested at the Cut-N-Shoot Police Department without incident and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of Aggravated Sexual of a Child. Wilkerson’s bond is currently a total of $300,000.

According to a statement from MCSO, this is an ongoing investigation, which is being led by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and being assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has information on this crime, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A079295.

