Timothy Ryan Odermann, age 39, of Coppell, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born January 14, 1982 in Scobey, MT to parents DuWayne and Jacqueline. At 3, Tim moved to Dayton, Texas, where he excelled at football and track at Dayton High School. After serving for 4 years in the United States Air Force, he settled in Dallas, Texas, where he had a career as a construction manager.



He was immensely proud of being a father to his three daughters, who brought him the most joy in his life. He had a big heart and made his love for his family and friends known. He enjoyed watching sports, listening to music, and cooking.



He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Misti Edwards; dad, DuWayne; stepmom, Robin; daughters, Lily, Carli, and Bailey; brothers, Ted, Jeffrey, Shane, Aron, and Daniel; sisters, Jana, Stacey, Alexis, and Leann; granddaughter, Everleigh; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends that were very dear to him.



He is preceded in death by his mom, Jacqueline, and brother, Billy Joe.



His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78705.



Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.

