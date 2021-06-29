Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 27, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 27, 2021:

  • Frese, Charles Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, first, Theft of Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Jordan, Travis Wayne – Disorderly Conduct
  • Mattox, Hanna Marie – Disorderly Conduct
  • Gutierrez-Gallegos, Jose Antonio – Assault/Family Violence
  • Sims, Joseph Larkin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (two counts) and Criminal Mischief (two counts)
  • Bowers, Robert Lee – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed
  • Davis, Rachel Ann – Speeding, Falsification of Drug Test and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse against Elderly
