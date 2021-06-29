Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 27, 2021:

Frese, Charles Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, first, Theft of Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Jordan, Travis Wayne – Disorderly Conduct

Mattox, Hanna Marie – Disorderly Conduct

Gutierrez-Gallegos, Jose Antonio – Assault/Family Violence

Sims, Joseph Larkin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (two counts) and Criminal Mischief (two counts)

Bowers, Robert Lee – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed

Davis, Rachel Ann – Speeding, Falsification of Drug Test and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse against Elderly

