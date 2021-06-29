Letter to the editor: Thank you for support for Liberty County medic

Dear editor,

Firehouse Angels Outreach and the White & Red Line friends and family of Carrissa Jackson would like to thank everyone who turned out Saturday, June 26, to show her all the love and support.

Also thank you to everyone who stepped up and helped organize this event, and volunteered to give up their Saturday to come out and help. This event could not have been possible without all of your help and dedication to the long hours leading up to it and the day of the event.

A Special thank you to the following:

Chris and Stephanie Johnson

Matt and Maggie Wilkenson

Jared Oliver

Boyd and Vicki Miller

Stephen Harbeck

Kristin Matchett

San Jacinto High Rollers Hardin Chapter for donating all the chicken, sausage and drinks

Eugene Crowley for the drinks and chips

Hardin Fire Rescue (ESD 7) for the use of the BBQ pit and basket donation

Liberty Elks Lodge for letting us hold the benefit there

Liberty County Hazmat for your donation

The fire departments within Liberty County that donated auction baskets

The medics for Allegiance EMS

Thomas and Shayla Harwell

Ann Marie and Sean Mitchell both with Liberty County Sheriff’s Department

Stephanie Pernell for the cooler donation

David Martin ToeToe (DJ Martin Music) for providing the music

Studio 13 for your donation

Southern Sass Boutique

Trinity Armory

Independence Ranch out of San Antonio Texas for the Hog Hunts

Saratoga VFD for your auction donations

Prickly Pair for your auction donations

I know I am missing some that helped volunteer during the benefit. A huge thank you to you all as well.

Thank you,

Stephanie Johnson, Firehouse Angels Outreach

And Friends of Carrissa (Red & White Line Family)

