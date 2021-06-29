Letter to the editor: Thank you for support for Liberty County medic

Dear editor,
Firehouse Angels Outreach and the White & Red Line friends and family of Carrissa Jackson would like to thank everyone who turned out Saturday, June 26, to show her all the love and support.
Also thank you to everyone who stepped up and helped organize this event, and volunteered to give up their Saturday to come out and help. This event could not have been possible without all of your help and dedication to the long hours leading up to it and the day of the event.
A Special thank you to the following:
- Chris and Stephanie Johnson
- Matt and Maggie Wilkenson
- Jared Oliver
- Boyd and Vicki Miller
- Stephen Harbeck
- Kristin Matchett
- San Jacinto High Rollers Hardin Chapter for donating all the chicken, sausage and drinks
- Eugene Crowley for the drinks and chips
- Hardin Fire Rescue (ESD 7) for the use of the BBQ pit and basket donation
- Liberty Elks Lodge for letting us hold the benefit there
- Liberty County Hazmat for your donation
- The fire departments within Liberty County that donated auction baskets
- The medics for Allegiance EMS
- Thomas and Shayla Harwell
- Ann Marie and Sean Mitchell both with Liberty County Sheriff’s Department
- Stephanie Pernell for the cooler donation
- David Martin ToeToe (DJ Martin Music) for providing the music
- Studio 13 for your donation
- Southern Sass Boutique
- Trinity Armory
- Independence Ranch out of San Antonio Texas for the Hog Hunts
- Saratoga VFD for your auction donations
- Prickly Pair for your auction donations
I know I am missing some that helped volunteer during the benefit. A huge thank you to you all as well.
Thank you,
Stephanie Johnson, Firehouse Angels Outreach
And Friends of Carrissa (Red & White Line Family)