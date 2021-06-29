Liberty County indictments for May-June 2021

A Liberty County grand jury recently returned indictments on the following people:
- Villegas, Arnulfo Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Rice, Larry Shane – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Murphy, Robert Earl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Rodriguez, Anthony Angle – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Grider, Jacob Nelson Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Nichols, John Oneal II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Nunez, Samantha – Kidnapping
- Davis, Cory Allan – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Crochet, James Clifford Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Newcomb, Justin Riley – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Teodoro, Marcos – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Tatom, Scott Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated with a child under the age of 15
- Grays, Deandre Daquan – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Grays, Deandre Daquan – Assault/Family Violence
- Wilson, Jonathan William – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- McAdams, Amanda Louise – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Reed, Justin Darnell – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reed, Justin Darnell – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Anderson, Susan Busby – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Riggs, Jerrett Kelwaune – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Riggs, Jerrett Kelwaune – Possession of Marijuana
- Stark, Barbara Ellen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Simpson, James Daniel – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Tullous, Tara Marie – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle