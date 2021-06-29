Liberty County indictments for May-June 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

A Liberty County grand jury recently returned indictments on the following people:

  • Villegas, Arnulfo Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Rice, Larry Shane – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Murphy, Robert Earl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Rodriguez, Anthony Angle – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Grider, Jacob Nelson Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Nichols, John Oneal II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Nunez, Samantha – Kidnapping
  • Davis, Cory Allan – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Crochet, James Clifford Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Newcomb, Justin Riley – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Teodoro, Marcos – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Tatom, Scott Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated with a child under the age of 15
  • Grays, Deandre Daquan – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Grays, Deandre Daquan – Assault/Family Violence
  • Wilson, Jonathan William – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • McAdams, Amanda Louise – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Reed, Justin Darnell – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Reed, Justin Darnell – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Anderson, Susan Busby – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Riggs, Jerrett Kelwaune – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Riggs, Jerrett Kelwaune – Possession of Marijuana
  • Stark, Barbara Ellen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Simpson, James Daniel – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Tullous, Tara Marie – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

