Michael Ray Keaton, age 64 of Trinity, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born June 2, 1957 in Liberty, Texas to parents Opal and Floyd Keaton who preceded him in death along with his brothers, James Lee Andrews and Earl Ike Keaton.

Survivors include his sons, Joseph Keaton and Michael Keaton, Jr.; daughters, Amanda Jean Keaton and Melody Keaton; sisters, Crystal Keaton Williams and husband Michael Williams, Cynthia Keaton Taylor and husband Lawson Taylor; sisters-in-law, Betty Andrews and Debra Kay Keaton; ex-wife, Joni Keaton; 10 grandchildren; nephews, Lawson Taylor, Jr., Brad Keaton, Chad Keaton, Robert Keaton, Chris Keaton, and Lee Williams; nieces, Amber Williams, Tosha Taylor, and Shannon Taylor; along with numerous great-nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

