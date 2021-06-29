Herman Lee Groce, age 73 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born February 8, 1948, in Pasadena, Texas to parents E.J. and Oeita Groce who preceded him in death along with his wife, Linda M. Groce; brother, Bill Groce; and sister, Patsy A. Groce.

Survivors include his daughter, Deann Groce; sons, Bryan Lee Groce and Christopher Paul Groce; son-in-law, Anthony Smith, Jr.; brother, James Larry Groce; grandchildren, Trayton A. Groce, Stryker T. Groce, Trooper C. Groce, Conner Foster, Laken Cantu, and Hannah Foster; great-grandchildren, Penelope Cantu, Everly Cantu, and Arya Cantu; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, with Dr. Byron Reeves officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas

