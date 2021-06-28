Free health symposium coming to Dayton on July 27

A free health symposium will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at Calvary Baptist Church, 4031 FM 1960 in Dayton. Organized and underwritten by Liberty Health Care Center (LCHC), the event is being called “Liberty County Aging, Adversity and Accomplishments: A Conference for Health, Healing and Living.”

“The reason we are putting together this event is that we realize Liberty County is an underserved area regarding healthcare and what services are available for citizens. We are trying to promote services that are available and trying to educate citizens,” said Brent Gardebled, director of Liberty Health Care Center.

For people who have never had to navigate through the healthcare system, particularly as it relates to senior citizens, deciding the right course of action can be overwhelming.

Rhonda Campbell

Cindy Griffin

Melissa Richards

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight

“What is Medicaid?,” “What is Medicare?” and “What is Managed Medicare?'” are some of the most common questions people have as they begin to seek services or assist in the care of a family member, according to Brent Gardebled, director of Liberty Health Care Center.

“People get confused about Medicare and Medicaid. They think they have Medicare and are often surprised to find they have Managed Medicare through Humana. The difference is Humana manages the benefits and they might receive more coverage in one area but less in another area. The two are completely different and the physicians who participate in the plans are different,” he said.

People who are nearing the age of 65 and will soon be making decisions about what plan to pick, or family members who are caring for someone in that age group, may have questions and not know where to turn for advice. Finding advice online can be overwhelming and unreliable, so it is important that the advice comes from sources and people you can trust.

LCHC has put together a list of speakers for the symposium with topics ranging from scams and swindles, myths and misconceptions, hospitalization from admission to discharge, and the future of Liberty County’s healthcare system.

“In compiling the list of speakers, we wanted to provide good information. We invited Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center and local government leaders who could speak to the community about things going on. There is the prospect of the new hospital north of town, so I thought it was a great opportunity to discuss an expansion of services in the Liberty area,” he said.

The schedule for the free day-long symposium is as follows:

10 to 11 a.m. – “Protecting Yourself from Scammers, Swindlers and Scumbags” by Dayton Police Chief Rob Vine

11:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. – “Medicare and Medicaid: Mistakes, Myths and Misconceptions” by Amy Cash and Lan Than

1:15 to 2:15 p.m. – “The Art of Having Difficult Conversations” by La Tesa Williams-Spencer

1:15 to 2:15 p.m. – “Hospitalization: What You Need to Know from Admission to Discharge” by Melissa Richards and Cindy Griffin with Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – “Beyond 2021: The Future of Liberty County’s Healthcare” by Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur and Rhonda Campbell, CEO for Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center

3:40 to 4:40 p.m. – “Resiliency: Bouncing Back From Adversity” by Frank Fee

The event will include lunch, snacks and drinks for registered attendees and guest speakers, so it is important to register in advance by calling 1-936-391-1182 or sending an email to lhadministrator@hsmtx.com. Registration ends July 23, 2021. Space is limited and based on availability.

Other sponsors include Calvary Baptist Church of Dayton, Post Acute Medical, Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center and Kindred Hospice, with special appreciation to Dana Arthur and Leanne Partlow-Doyle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

