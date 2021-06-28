Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 26, 2021:
- Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Johnson, Tashia Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bertrand, Dalton – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Lopez, Juan Edmundo – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Gipson, Charles Ray Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
- Luna-Oviedo, Juan Jose – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport