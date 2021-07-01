Joyce Laverne Fregia, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Fregia was born January 10, 1943, to the late Roy Gilcrease & Elizabeth O’Quin in Fairfield, TX. She was a member of Moss Hill Assembly of God Church in Moss Hill, TX. She enjoyed cooking, going to casinos, and playing bingo. She especially loved her family and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Fregia is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Dorothy West, Joenita Fregia, Sandra Gilcrease, and Lavee Gilcrease.



Those left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 59 years, Merle Fregia of Hardin, Tx; daughters, Molly Parker of Hardin, TX, Dianne Nichols of Hardin, TX, Jean Hilton and wife Jennifer Allum of Liberty, TX, Pamela Hall and husband Prentiss of Killeen, TX, and June Pledger of Hull, TX; brother, Roy Gilcrease of Liberty, TX; sisters, Elaine Fregia of Liberty, TX, Emma Jean of Navasota, TX, and Marie Meeks and husband Roger of Hardin, TX; grandchildren, 10; great-grandchildren, 23; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Faith & Family Chapel with Pastor Janita Rives officiating. Interment will follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.



Honoring Mrs. Fregia as pallbearers will be Prentiss Hall, Chris Ladner, JD Hilton, Alex Dunkes, Kevin Rogers, and Mike Cude. Honorary pallbearers are Landen Ladner, Isaac Nugent, Thomas Fregia, John Paul Pledger, Nicholas Pledger, Christopher Arnold, Joseph Arnold, John Nichols III, and Lashanda Osborne. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce Laverne Fregia please visit our Tribute Store.

