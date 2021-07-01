Laverne Ondrusek, 87, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Liberty, Texas. Mrs. Ondrusek was born October 4, 1933 in Rosenberg, Texas, to parents, Adolphus Kelm and Otelia Stein Kelm.

Laverne was a long-time resident of Rosenberg before moving to Dayton 20 years ago. She had worked as an insurance clerk for the Wharton Hospital and an assembler at Texas Instruments. She also was an owner and operator of a grocery store at Lake Summerville. Laverne was a member of the Kenefick Southern Baptist Church and an active member of the Kenefick Activity Club.

Mrs. Ondrusek was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John Ondrusek; her son, James Franklin as well as all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Gibson and husband John of Dayton; three grandchildren, Shawn Gibson, Shane Gibson and Justin Franklin; great-grandchildren, Lilah Gibson and Dani Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Ondrusek will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenburg, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

