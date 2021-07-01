Jeffrey Jonathon LeBlanc, 47, of Dayton, passed away on June 29, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Jeff was born July 25, 1973 in New Iberia, Louisiana, to parents Jerome LeBlanc, Jr. and Pamela Harrell.

Jeff spent his younger years in New Iberia, Louisiana, where he attended high school and later studied political science at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He had been a resident of Dayton since 2007.

Jeff was a member and commissioner of Liberty County Emergency Service District No. 3. He was owner of Liberty Radio Texas from 2016 until present; chairman of Republican Liberty Caucus of Texas; office manager at Louisiana Nesco, LTD for the past 21 years. Jeff was also Precinct 29 chair of the Liberty County Republican Party.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Ray Harrell, Doris Harrell, and Martha Sonnier; his brother, Wade Cuccia. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kay LeBlanc; parents, Pam and Gary Odom and Jerome LeBlanc, Jr.; children, Simmone Elizabeth Cherrie, Joshua Jerome LeBlanc and wife Misty; grandchildren, Ashton Daniel LeBlanc, Aurora Elizabeth Cherrie, Benjamin Jonathon LeBlanc, Carson Lane LeBlanc; sister, Meagan Seward and husband Josh; niece, Eden Serenity Seward and nephew, Lake Wade Seward; numerous other relatives and friends.

Service for Jeff will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409, Dayton, Texas with Rev. Keenan Smith officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. before the service. Service will conclude at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Please leave your thoughts and memories of Jeff for the family at http://www.pacestancil.com

