Happy anniversary, Hardin ISD!

Hardin ISD is celebrating 80 years of providing outstanding education to children and families in Hardin, Texas, and neighboring communities, including Moss Hill, Rye and Romayor.

The history of the Hardin community dates back to 1818 when settlement in Liberty County began and prior to the founding of the City of Liberty in 1831.

Over the next hundred years, expansion and industry brought people to the community, and in 1907, the first post office was established. With the post office having no name as the community also was unnamed, many people sent in their suggested names to Washington, D.C., and the name “Walter” was selected.

The “Old Young School” in the Tanner Settlement

Moss Hill school

Lakeland school in Hardin

Hardin school in Hardin

In 1907, many people began to settle in the Hardin area due to the expansion of the Western Railway. The Hardin family, of Liberty, donated land for the formation of the Hardin community and the post office was officially moved from Walter to Hardin in 1920.

In 1935, a population boom was kicked off by the discovery of oil in nearby fields. This also brought more settlers to the Hardin area. When the community was first settled, neighborhood schools were building in Hardin, Moss Hill, Clark, Lakeland and Tanner Settlement. These schools were consolidated in the summer of 1939.

“With the Board’s vision for expansion, a 16-acre tract of land was donated to the district by Col. R.W. and Geraldine Humphreys of Liberty. Voters went to the polls in June of 1939 and approved a $150,000 bond. Construction commenced and the school officially began classes in the new building in 1940,” according to a statement from Hardin ISD.

Over the years, school enrollment created the need for additional space and facilities.

In 1996, the final class of seniors graduated in the original high school, and the new Hardin High School was dedicated. Additions to the district continued based on the growing needs of the community and the students. In 2016, Hardin ISD built a new elementary school and an updated agricultural facility. Hardin ISD continues to be invested and committed to educational innovation.

As a former class president, Charles Key, Class of 1997, said of the high school demolition: “The spirit that makes Hardin Independent School District unique dwells not in bricks and mortar but within the students, the parents, the teachers, and the administrators. The spirit seems to pass somehow from one class to another, and from one generation to the next. We feel certain that we will find the same spirit in the months, years, and even decades to come.”-

It has been 25 years since the new high school was constructed, and the spirit of Hardin ISD lives on. Over the amazing 80 years that Hardin ISD has been educating students, the school community has had a rich tradition of academic excellence. The school has earned numerous awards over the years for academic achievement and even state championship titles.

“As Hardin continues to grow, we look forward to many more years of educational achievement. The motto of Hardin is, ‘Building a better Hardin, one student at a time.’ This means something to the students who walk our halls, the teachers who teach here, and to the countless alumni who have graduated. Every decision we make as educators, we keep the students first and the traditions in mind. We hope that everyone helps us to celebrate this 80th milestone,” the statement continues.

Note: Special credit to the late Hardin graduate Kevin Ladd and his dedication to the preservation of local Liberty County history. Many of the historical excerpts for this article were gleaned from his historical articles.

Be a part of the celebration of Hardin ISD

To celebrate the rich history of Hardin ISD and to recognize this important anniversary, Hardin ISD will host several events when school resumes for the fall semester.

Meet the Hornets – Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, 7:30 p.m. (Hardin High School Stadium)

Hardin will be hosting a Meet the Hornets 80th Birthday event on Aug. 9, 2021. The Hardin Athletic Booster Association will be selling smoked sausage wraps and other Hardin merchandise. There will be free Hardin merchandise given out to the community by the HHS Cheerleaders. There will be an introduction to our school’s new superintendent Mr. Scott Mackey. We will be introducing the fall sports teams, the Hardin High School Cheerleaders and Mascot, and the Stingerettes Dance squad. The band will perform community favorites. It will be a great opportunity to kick of the 80th anniversary.

Homecoming Week- Aug. 30, 2021- Sept. 03, 2021 High School Hall Decorating Bonfire Pep Rally – Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021- Sundown Homecoming Tailgate – Friday, Sept. 3, 2021- 1:00PM Homecoming Volleyball Game vs Kirbyville – 4:30-7:00 p.m. Varsity Homecoming game vs Hull-Daisetta – 7:30 p.m. Hardin Stadium Alumni mixer – Immediately following the football game in the Hardin High School Cafeteria

Aug. 30, 2021- Sept. 03, 2021

National Education Week – Nov. 15- Nov. 19, 2021

In collaboration with the greater Hardin community in the U.S. and across the world, Hardin ISD will celebrate and share the qualities of public education within our own community.

Teen Read Week – Guest readers will attend and discuss their favorite books and read selections from them for young audiences.

Book inspired dress-up days with contests

Accelerated Reader points challenge for grades K-8

Teacher appreciation activities

1st Annual Color Run Race for Hardin – Sunday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m. (Hardin)

Events include a timed 5K and 1-mile run, as well as a fun Toddler Trot Obstacle Course on the football field. Food trucks and special activities for families will be available during the event. Proceeds from the race will help to support the Hardin High School Scholarship Fund and applied towards the school improvement fund. More information and race registration will be available online at a later date.

