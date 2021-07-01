Three Fourth of July celebrations planned this weekend in Liberty County

The birth of the United States’ founding will be celebrated this weekend with a bang in Liberty County with three fireworks shows being planned.

The City of Liberty will kick things off first on Saturday, July 3, with a fireworks show that will begin around 9:30 p.m. and is centered around the 129-acre Liberty Municipal Park, 501 R.E. Vinson St., Liberty. In years past, these events have included free family-friendly games and live music, but the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the plans to only include the fireworks show.

The best vantagepoint will be at the city park. You may sit in your vehicle as you watch the show or bring along chairs and/or blankets to sit under the stars.

On Sunday, July 4, two shows will take place on opposite sides of the county in the cities of Daisetta and Cleveland.

The Cleveland fireworks show is organized by the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland with funding from the Cleveland EDC, local businesses and donors. This celestial display, said to rival shows in Kingwood and Conroe, will set off from Cleveland High School, 1600 E. Houston St., just after dusk. The stadium will be open for seating throughout the display, though many people opt to watch from the vehicles in the stadium parking lot.

The fireworks show in Daisetta will take place at 8:30 p.m. at the Hull-Daisetta High School football field with the stadium open for seating. This fireworks show is presented by Hull-Daisetta VFD, Batson VFD, City of Daisetta, Liberty County Hazmat, Cypress Lakes VFD, M & M Rent-All, Hardin VFD and H-D N.E.A.T.

All three shows are free and open to the public.

