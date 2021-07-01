Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 29, 2021:

Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Criminal Trespass

Perez-Farias, Juan Antonio – Possession of Marijuana

Strang, Christopher Aaron – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear

Whittlesey, Kenneth Dale Jr. – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Disorderly Conduct

Stelly, Jeremiah Clavis – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Rogers, Brittany Modene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jackson, Blake Anthony – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Evading Arrest, Search or Transport With previous conviction, Criminal Mischief and Parole Violation

Jefferson, Alice Faye – Deadly Conduct

