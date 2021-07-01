David Michael Asaro, 70, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, July 26, 1950 in Bryan, Texas. David was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Asaro, son, Aaron Asaro, sister-in-law, Mary Sue Cox, mother and father-in-law Mary and John Cornwell. Days later his loving wife, Jill Asaro, followed him in death on July 26, 2021. Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Brian Asaro; mother, Zelma (Page) Kenreck; brothers, Steve Asaro and wife Colleen, Bruce Asaro and wife Marcella , Stan Asaro and wife Karen, and Roy Asaro; sister, Susan Alexander and husband Tommy; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A visitation for David and Jill will take place at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Funeral service for David and Jill will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:00 am. Internment will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

