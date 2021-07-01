Denise Jill Asaro, 69, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. She was born on Thursday, January 17, 1952 in Hampton, Virginia to John Cornwell and Mary (Poole) Cornwell, both of whom have preceded her in death. Jill was also preceded in death by her husband, David Asaro, son, Aaron Asaro, and sister, Mary Sue Cox. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Brian Asaro; brother, Jerry Cornwell and wife Giselle; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A visitation for Jill and David will take place at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Funeral service for Jill and David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:00 am. Internment will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

