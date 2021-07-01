Susan Kay Burbach Green, 75, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on May 19, 1946, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to the late John and Adeline Tillman Burbach. Susan graduated from high school in 1964 in Michigan. She attended Western Michigan University, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.

Susan pursued many interests, one of which included her passion for crafting. She was very talented and creative with crafts. Susan was an avid reader and loved all novels by Danielle Steel. She had an extensive collection of her books in both hardback and paperback. Susan loved seeing her grandkids and adored them immensely. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Susan was described as someone who was stubborn as a mule, tough as nails, and a fighter to the very end. Once she set her mind to something, there was no changing it for any reason. She was a loving, caring, and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her son Joshua Green; and her brother Roger Burbach. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Elon Brown and husband John of Crosby, Amanda LaValley and husband Buddy of Cypress, Derek Green of Rosharon, and Kristopher Schmal of Alaska; her grandchildren Emma Brown, Brendon, Jordon, Dominick. Christian, Serenity, and Adalynn LaValley; her sister Carol Burbach Bruyere and husband Dennis of Florida; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 4pm, on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating.

To send flowers to Susan’s family, please visit our floral store.

