William Harold Krull, age 85, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born November 22, 1935 in Cameron, Texas to parents Henry and Mary Krull who preceded him in death along with his wife, Mary Frances Krull; granddaughter, Jessica Sage; brothers, Edmund, Joe, and Bob; and sisters, Madelyn, Maureen, Gertie, Irma, and Vivian.

Survivors include his children, Debra Krull, Missi Brown and husband Randy, Marla Schroder and husband Jeff, Monique Sage, John Krull, Sarah Zaruba and husband Jim; sister, Jeanie Riche; grandchildren, Meredith Lee and husband Brent, Stefan Wright and wife Kayte, Randall Brown, Will Schroder, Merris Schroder, Micah Schroder, Hunter Sage, Hannah Stanford and husband Caleb, Ashlyn Hall, Ethan Hall, Ryan Hall, and Karyssa Zaruba; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Destiny, Finley, Elliot, Kaidence, Madilynn, Kayden, Tripp, Josie, and Indie; great-great-granddaughter, Ethel Mae; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

